We get to enjoy one more nice day before storms arrive Thursday afternoon, evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We are watching a significant storm that will develop across the Central Plains today that already creating windy conditions across Alabama. Expect winds of 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph with highs in the mid 70s. This system is going to nearly be as strong as a Category 2 hurricane with hurricane force wind gusts across the Plains today and tomorrow. This storm system has a blizzard side to it and a severe storm side to it. We get to enjoy another dry day, but that changes tomorrow especially in the afternoon and evening hours.
Next Big Thing: The models now show the system slowing down, breaking apart, and redevelop additional showers and storms on Thursday afternoon and evening. We could see strong or severe storms with hail, wind and a tornado threat. Storms may pop as early as 4 p.m., but most of the data indicates this as an evening event especially west of I-65. Storms will be strongest until about 9 p.m. and then weaken as they move eastward.
Friday: We could see some lingering showers early in the day, but we should gradually dry out. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday afternoon.
Cool Weekend: Temperatures will likely drop below average Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. We want to give you a first alert for temperatures to drop into the mid 30s Sunday morning, so continue to keep sensitive plants indoors. Weather will be dry with a partly cloudy sky both days. It looks great but a little cool for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Birmingham on Saturday. You’ll just need a jacket!
