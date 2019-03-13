We get to enjoy one more nice day before storms arrive Thursday afternoon, evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We are watching a significant storm that will develop across the Central Plains today that already creating windy conditions across Alabama. Expect winds of 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph with highs in the mid 70s. This system is going to nearly be as strong as a Category 2 hurricane with hurricane force wind gusts across the Plains today and tomorrow. This storm system has a blizzard side to it and a severe storm side to it. We get to enjoy another dry day, but that changes tomorrow especially in the afternoon and evening hours.