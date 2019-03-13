Tuscaloosa Police: Man robbed fast food restaurant where he worked, assaulted employee

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -A Tuscaloosa man is under arrest after police say he robbed the fast food restaurant where he worked and assaulted an employee.
Derrell Ranthony Prewitt, 29, is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
Police responded to the Hardee’s in the 2500 block of Paul Bryant Drive on Monday. When officers arrived they were informed a man came into the fast-food restaurant wearing an orange ski mask and brandishing a handgun. Prewitt got away with some cash and assaulted an employee before leaving the scene, according to police.
Prewitt was arrested on Tuesday at a home in the 2600 block of 21st Street.
He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
