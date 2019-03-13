Tuscaloosa area E911 operators trained to help people with dementia

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Emergency 911 operators in Tuscaloosa County received training that will make their jobs easier when it comes with helping someone with dementia.
Natalie Nations was one of six people who put on gloves, wore special glasses and tried to do simple tasks that are hard for people with dementia to complete. Nations experienced what dementia patients are dealing with.
“It definitely helps you get the understanding of what they’re going through,” Nations said.
The Area Agency on Aging of West Alabama is training groups of first responders on how to identify and help people with the dementia and Alzheimers.
“I think it’s important because as the population ages and as the instances of dementia and Alzheimers increases, we need to be prepared to take care of these people,” Kelli Kimbrell said.
The next group of first responders who could have training is Tuscaloosa firefighters.
