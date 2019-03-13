Students learn the dangers of drinking and driving just in time for prom season

MONTEVALLO, AL (WBRC) - Students at Montevallo High school asked to drive drunk Wednesday.
But don’t worry - this was just a simulation and there was no alcohol involved.
Students were challenged to drive wearing drunk goggles that gave the appearance of what you’d see after 2 or 3 drinks.
Senior Abby Hamer says wearing the goggles really just thing in perspective.
“Yeah, it scared me a lot,” she said. “Whenever I had them on and tried to do all the activities it was not going the way I thought I was going to be.”
Students were also challenged to try to do other activities like stacking cups, playing cornhole, doing a puzzle and walk in a straight line.
“Yes, it was very hard to walk and you run into a lot of things," she said.
Different googles showed different amounts of alcohol and some simulated different.
