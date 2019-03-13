Some ADHD testing might not be covered by insurance

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Some parents and doctors are concerned tests may not be conducted to see if children have learning disabilities due to the lack of insurance coverage for the test.
The test is called the QB test. A person is tested as he watches a computer screen and reacts to it. A camera also measures attention by monitoring head movements.
“With the QB test, that gives an objective look. Parents like that. They can see on paper what their child looks like as compared to age and gender,” said Dr. Tamikqua Moore, a pediatrician of Focus MD.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama sent a letter to Focus MD in Homewood where the testing is done. It said:
“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama does not provide benefits for QB Test ADHD testing. Any computer motion-tracking analysis programs for ADHD are considered investigational.”
Moore hopes for more discussion.
“For Blue Cross to classify it as an experimental test is something we think is a misunderstanding about the QB Test,” Dr. Moore said.
Janet Krueger has a 17-year-old son who was doing well in school until that changed. No one could tell the family why until he took the QB Test.
“It made a huge difference. He was almost misdiagnosed if he hadn’t had the QB Test. If we only listened to the surveys it coming back it wasn’t attention disorder but he needed to behave better.” Krueger said.
Krueger’s insurance, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, is covering the test but she fears that could change.
“If I got the letter and my insurance was not going to cover it, I would have questioned doing it. I would have to pay for it out of pocket, so not everybody could afford that.” Kruger said.
BC/BS of Alabama released the following statement:
“Due to a lack of credible scientific evidence published in peer-reviewed medical literature generally recognized by the medical community, for this reason, we currently do not provide benefits for QB Test ADHD testing.”
