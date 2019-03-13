Rain, possible severe storms return Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A powerful storm system is impacting the Midwest with near hurricane force wind gusts, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and blizzard conditions. We are already starting to feel the outer edge of this system with gusty winds, mild temperatures and scattered clouds.
Next Big Thing: The first chance for rain comes on Thursday morning and showers are possible. We will be monitoring the instability on Thursday, which looks highest across west Alabama where there is a 15 percent risk for severe storms anytime after 2 p.m. through about 10 p.m. That zone includes Eutaw to Tuscaloosa to Cullman and points westward.
Storms could pop ahead of the main batch during the afternoon hours, but most of that activity should behave but we will watch it closely. It definitely looks stormy at times along the I-59 corridor between 5 and 11 p.m. The storms will continue to weaken after that and continue shifting southeastward. I don’t see this as an outbreak type set up and the severe threat is conditional on many factors. Look for frequent updates on air, on social media and on the WBRC FIRST ALERT Weather App.
Friday: Showers and a few storms are possible south of I-20 in the morning and then we dry out. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday afternoon.
Cool Weekend: Temperatures will likely drop below average Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. We want to give you a first alert for temperatures to drop into the mid-30s Sunday morning and so continue to keep sensitive plants indoors. Weather will be dry with a partly cloudy sky both days. It looks great but a little cool for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Birmingham on Saturday. You’ll just need a jacket!
