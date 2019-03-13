Rain, possible severe storms return Thursday

Storms could pop ahead of the main batch during the afternoon hours, but most of that activity should behave but we will watch it closely. It definitely looks stormy at times along the I-59 corridor between 5 and 11 p.m. The storms will continue to weaken after that and continue shifting southeastward. I don’t see this as an outbreak type set up and the severe threat is conditional on many factors. Look for frequent updates on air, on social media and on the WBRC FIRST ALERT Weather App.