New Montevallo park opens this weekend

MONTEVALLO, AL (WBRC) - Folks have a reason to get outside this weekend with the grand opening of a new park.
Shoal Creek Park boasts 167 acres of the great outdoors with hiking trails along Shoal Creek on Hwy. 119.
There will be a ribbon cutting at the park’s bridge and picnic pavilion Saturday. It starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.
These festivities are taking place along with the 2nd annual Love Montevallo Day, which features a color run at noon.
