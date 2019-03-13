New Montevallo park opens this weekend

New Montevallo park opens this weekend
By Hannah Ward | March 13, 2019 at 4:17 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 4:17 PM

MONTEVALLO, AL (WBRC) - Folks have a reason to get outside this weekend with the grand opening of a new park.

Shoal Creek Park boasts 167 acres of the great outdoors with hiking trails along Shoal Creek on Hwy. 119.

There will be a ribbon cutting at the park’s bridge and picnic pavilion Saturday. It starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.

These festivities are taking place along with the 2nd annual Love Montevallo Day, which features a color run at noon.

You can register for the run by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.