Man charged with attempted murder for Shelby Co. stabbing

PELHAM, AL (WBRC) - Pelham police have charged a man after a stabbing left a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Michael Alan Ryan, 31, is charged with attempted murder and is in Shelby County Jail with no bond.
Police say they received a call around 4 a.m. on March 13 that a woman had been stabbed. Responding officers immediately attended to the victim after arriving at the scene. Other officers searched the for the suspect, who was quickly taken into custody.
We will provide more information when it is available.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.