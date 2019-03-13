Heart Gallery Alabama: Rebecca

Rebecca, born September 2000, is a caring child that is also very personable.
Rebecca enjoys trying new activities and has recently participated in swimming lessons and Future Business Leaders of America. She also enjoys drawing and football.
Overall, she is doing well academically. She desires to be with a family that will love and nurture her.
--
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
