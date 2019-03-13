First Alert for breezy and warm weather Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! It is a very mild start to the morning with many of us in the 50s. We are dealing with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and remaining mostly dry. We are watching a significant storm that will develop across the Central Plains today that will likely result in breezy conditions this afternoon and evening. Expect winds of 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph with highs in the mid 70s. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Clouds are expected to increasing late this evening and into the overnight hours.