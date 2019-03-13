First Alert: Breezy and warm weather Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! It is a very mild start to the morning with many of us in the 50s. We are dealing with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and remaining mostly dry. We are watching a significant storm that will develop across the Central Plains today that will likely result in breezy conditions this afternoon and evening. Expect winds of 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph with highs in the mid 70s. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Clouds are expected to increasing late this evening and into the overnight hours.
First Alert: Winds will continue to remain very breezy tonight. We’ll likely see southeast winds at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
Next Big Thing: Our main rainmaker will likely arrive tonight and into Thursday morning for parts of West Alabama. Models show the system slowing down, breaking apart, and redevelop additional showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain chances will likely increase during the evening hours with highs in the low to mid 70s Thursday.
Severe Threat: The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight West Alabama in a standard slight risk (yellow- threat 2 out of 5) Thursday. Main concern will be damaging winds and the small chance for a brief spin-up tornado. The threat for severe weather will likely lower and diminish for East Alabama and into Georgia.
Friday: We could see some lingering showers early in the day, but we should gradually dry out. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday afternoon.
Cool Weekend: Temperatures will likely drop below average Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. We want to give you a first alert for temperatures to drop into the mid 30s Sunday morning. Weather will be dry with a partly cloudy sky both days. Great weather for all St. Patrick’s Day plans including the parade in Birmingham Saturday. You’ll just need a jacket!
