Delta Blues Hot Tamales: Spicy Mississippi Tamales

For the Holy Chipotle, we take fresh corn and husk it, and then char it. Once charred, we cut the corn off the husk and mix it with red bell peppers, green onions, lime juice, and seasonings. We then make a chipotle-lime sauce using vegan mayonnaise, agave, lime juice and seasonings. We unwrap the tamales, and then top them with the chipotle-lime sauce, charred corn relish, and tomatoes.