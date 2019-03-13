College student living in deplorable conditions at Fairfield apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Mold, Mildew, and a caved in roof Miles College student, Joseph Gibson, says his apartment is disgusting.
"I don't want to take a shower in here," Gibson says.
Gibson has lived at Chateau Glen Oaks Apartments for nearly a year. He says a few months ago a slow leak started and shortly after the roof caved in.
“That is a safety hazard,” says Gibson.
He believes it's coming from the toilet in the unit above him. The smell he says is "unbearable".
"You notice the urine that's coming out," Gibson asked reporter Brittany Dionne.
Gibson says it's nearly impossible to use the bathroom without getting wet. In January, Gibson says, maintenance patched up the hole. It appears to have deteriorated again just a couple of months later.
“This is unsanitary,” says Gibson.
Unsure of what to do, Gibson says he’s threatened to withhold the $500 he pays in rent but out of fear of getting evicted, he pays the rent and deals with the ongoing issue.
“I use candles. I light incense. I use disinfectant sprays. I use pine sol, Awesome... everything,” Gibson explained how he keeps the smell at bay.
Gibson says he likes the location of the apartment on Fair Fax Drive in Fairfield because it’s close to campus. He’s even asked about moving to another unit, but says the complex is full.
“I’m not even sure what they have to do, what they need to do, but it needs to be fixed,” Gibson demanded.
FOX6 News reached out to the landlord. A representative emailed us this response:
“Hello, I do not work on site and cannot comment but I am forwarding this information to my regional manager. Thank you.”
We will continue to update this story as it unfolds.
