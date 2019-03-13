Children’s of Alabama hosts nursing career fair

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama hosted a nursing career fair this morning, focusing on the benefits of pediatric nursing jobs.
The hospital is looking to hire new nurses.
The fair was open to the public and informational materials were available to all LPNs, RNs, CRNAs and CRNPs who attended the career fair. Children’s nurse managers and human resources representatives were present to meet and greet with those attending.
You can learn more information about working for Children’s by clicking here or by calling 205-638-5190.
