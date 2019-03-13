B’ham police investigating 3 separate Wednesday afternoon shootings

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating three different shootings that happened this afternoon, including one at a daycare.
Sgt. Johnny Williams says a person was shot in the neck in the 7300 block of Oporto Madrid Blvd. and a person was shot in the back in the 600 block of 3rd Ave. West. Following those shootings, Birmingham Fire and Rescue say they are responding to a person shot in the 1500 block of Pearson Ave.
The shooting on 3rd Ave. West took place at a daycare, police say. They say a man and employee had an altercation outside the building before the man shot a different employee. There were children inside the daycare during the shooting. Police are currently searching for the suspect.
This story is developing.
