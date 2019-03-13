B’ham Iron’s Price, Perez battling for starting QB job

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Things are heating up under center for the Iron this week as they prepare to hit the road to take on the San Diego Fleet.
Quarterback Keith Price and Luis Perez are battling for the starting quarterback job after the Iron’s back-to-back losses.
Over the weekend, Price, a former Washington quarterback, replaced starting quarterback Perez after he threw his fourth interception of the season. Both guys were taking reps with the first team Wednesday afternoon at practice.
“I will continue to look at both guys all week and let you know Saturday. I want someone who gets the big picture, who the offense responds well to, who’s completing passes at practice and can move the ball down the field,” said Iron head coach Tim Lewis.
The Iron play the San Diego Fleet on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.