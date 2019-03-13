Alabama State Trooper arrested on multiple drug charges

GENEVA, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency has arrested one of its own officers on multiple felony drug charges.
Tuesday, agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation arrested ALEA Trooper Stephen Langham on six felony charges.
Langham is facing five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
WTVY in Dothan reports that Langham was terminated a week ago and, citing court documents, his arrest follows a painkiller addiction that included obtaining illegal prescriptions.
The court documents also cite Langham’s wife, in a divorce filing, accusing ALEA of refusing to deal with her husband’s drug habit, instead allowing him to remain on the job.
Lydia Langham also claims the trooper mishandled ALEA drug evidence, pressured her to steal narcotics from her medical employer, and accused a doctor of issuing prescriptions in her name, apparently at her husband’s request, without her knowledge.
The officer was taken to the Geneva County Jail where bond was set at $150,000.
