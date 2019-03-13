AATC Smoked sausage with cabbage, potatoes & apples

AATC Smoked sausage with cabbage, potatoes & apples
By WBRC Staff | March 13, 2019 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 1:23 PM

Ingredients:

1 can Guinness Draught

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

4 cups shredded cabbage

1 apple wedges

1 lb cubed potatoes

1 lb cooked smoked sausage

Directions:

Bring beer and mustard to a boil. Add cabbage and reduce heat. Cover and cook for 6 minutes or until tender. Add sausage, apple and potatoes. Cover and simmer for about 5 minutes. This is a perfect St. Patrick’s Day lunch or dinner! Enjoy with your favorite beverage.

