AATC Smoked sausage with cabbage, potatoes & apples

Smoked sausage with cabbage, potatoes & apples
Ingredients:
1 can Guinness Draught
2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
4 cups shredded cabbage
1 apple wedges
1 lb cubed potatoes
1 lb cooked smoked sausage
Directions:
Bring beer and mustard to a boil. Add cabbage and reduce heat. Cover and cook for 6 minutes or until tender. Add sausage, apple and potatoes. Cover and simmer for about 5 minutes. This is a perfect St. Patrick’s Day lunch or dinner! Enjoy with your favorite beverage.
