Photo of horse in bed of pickup goes viral

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A photo of a horse riding in the back of a pickup has gone viral, drawing thousands of reactions on social media.
The photo was taken March 9 on Highway 59 in the Lufkin area and was shared by Kerry Green Costello.
Costello posted the photo on Facebook. Since it was posted it has received more than 1,400 shares and 548 comments.
Costello posted the photo with the caption, “Only In Texas. This horse is either very well trained or scared to death. We passed this truck hwy 59, past Lufkin. I’m all for a go fund me account for the horse so we can get a proper trailer. Lol.”
Detective Christopher Lima, with the Corrigan Police Department, released a statement on the incident Tuesday, saying the driver was cited for a defective tail lamp.
“On March 9, 2019, officers with the Corrigan Police Department were dispatched to a possible traffic hazard involving a horse being hauled in the bed of a ½ ton pick-up truck with no tail gate on US Highway 59 within the city limits of Corrigan, Texas,” the statement reads.
Officers responded to the area and found the vehicle traveling south on Highway 59. The vehicle didn’t have extended side rails or a tailgate and the back brake light was busted, Lima notes.
“Officers noted the horse’ back hooves were nearly completely out of the back of the pick-up and the horse was secured in the pickup by the reins only,” the statement reads.
Officers initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver who said he was transporting the horse from Lufkin to Livingston, an almost 40-mile trip.
“Officers explained the traffic and animal safety concerns to the driver and summoned help from the local Livestock Barn to safely transport the horse to its destination,” Lima wrote.
Ultimately the driver was cited for the tail lamp. Corrigan officers also filed a case report for cruelty to animals. That report will be presented to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.