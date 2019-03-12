Missing woman still being sought in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Authorities are still tracking down leads in a missing woman case in Etowah County.
Virginia Collier, who turned 84 Friday, was reported missing Wednesday.
She was driving a blue 2019 Kia Optima with Florida license plate number 1175MQ. She is from Florida.
She was last seen heading to her brother’s home in Glencoe.
Glencoe police chief Alan Kelly says his department is reliant entirely on citizen tips since she had no cell phone with her and her car has no tracking software or satellite radio.
Kelly said Tuesday they tracked down a lead that her car was found on I-59 near Fort Payne, but the car in question had a different plate and was a different color.
He says Collier’s family told him when she was driving from Tampa to Etowah County, she ran out of gas at one point in Macon, Georgia. A couple brought gasoline to her, and she vowed to take them out to dinner to repay their kindness.
Kelly says that’s why a possible sighting in Spanish Fort, where a woman fitting her description with a similar car, asked for directions. A similar car was caught on video.
Kelly says the woman preferred secondary roads because she didn’t like traveling on interstates since they had such high speed limits.
Anyone with any information on Collier’s whereabouts should contact their local police.
