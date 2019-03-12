Matt says we stay dry and warm for a few days

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Tuesday! We are starting off the day with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 40s. Good idea to grab a jacket! Winds will be out of the east-northeast this afternoon at 5-10 mph. We should see some breaks in the clouds this afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. Should be a beautiful afternoon to be outdoors. We'll see one more day of dry weather but showers and storms are likely on Thursday.
First Alert for Breezy Conditions Wednesday: Clouds will likely increase during the day tomorrow. High temperatures are expected to climb from the mid 50s Wednesday morning into the mid 70s during the afternoon hours. Winds will also be very breezy out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts up to 25-30 mph.
Next Big Thing: A strong cold front will slowly advance east Wednesday night into Thursday. A line of showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected to develop along this line as they move into Alabama. Showers and storms are looking likely Thursday afternoon and evening. We could see at least an inch of rain as the line of storms move through.
Severe Threat Thursday: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk (Yellow- Risk 2 out of 5) for West Alabama and a marginal risk (green - risk 1 out of 5) for the rest of Central Alabama Thursday. The main threat will be the potential to see strong winds as a line of storms move through. Still too early to tell if there’s a tornado threat. Risk for tornadoes appears very small but not zero.
Weekend: Once the storms move through Thursday night into early Friday morning, we will trend drier. Weekend is looking dry and cooler with highs in the 50s Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday. We could even see a frost or potential freeze in a few spots Sunday morning as low temperatures dip into the low to mid 30s.
