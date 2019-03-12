Matt says we stay dry and warm for a few days

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Tuesday! We are starting off the day with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 40s. Good idea to grab a jacket! Winds will be out of the east-northeast this afternoon at 5-10 mph. We should see some breaks in the clouds this afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. Should be a beautiful afternoon to be outdoors. We'll see one more day of dry weather but showers and storms are likely on Thursday.