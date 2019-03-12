Lane closures expected on I-65 as ALDOT removes old bridge

CALERA, AL (WBRC) - Attention Interstate 65 drivers: ALDOT will be closing parts of the interstate this week and next week in Calera to remove an old bridge.
ALDOT will be working on the southbound lanes Tuesday night so drivers will have to get off I-65 at the Calera exit and then get back on to continue to head south.
The portion of the interstate below the bridge will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
This same process will happen on the northbound lanes Wednesday and Thursday. And then the work starts over next Sunday.
Gary Smith is a construction engineer with ALDOT and he says when the new bridge reopens, it will be a five lane bridge instead of a two lane.
“Traffic now is backed up on both sides the interstate trying to get to and from the interstate so this should make traffic flow much better,” Smith explains.
The entire project is expected to be complete in the fall, weather permitting.
