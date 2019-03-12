JSU plans events across campus to mark tornado anniversary

Anniversary Ceremony: "JSU Strong: One Year Later" - Take part in a short commemorative ceremony recognizing how far we have come in the past year. It will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum, followed by lunch. Attendees will be provided a free $5 voucher, which can be used at any campus dining location from 12-2 p.m. Take a stroll through campus and check out the repairs and renovations and share your experiences from last March with friends and colleagues over lunch. Offices will be closed and classes will not meet 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to give employees and students the opportunity to participate.