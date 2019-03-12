JSU plans events across campus to mark tornado anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University is coming together for the one-year anniversary since a tornado tore through campus.
Tuesday, March 19
Anniversary Ceremony: "JSU Strong: One Year Later" - Take part in a short commemorative ceremony recognizing how far we have come in the past year. It will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum, followed by lunch. Attendees will be provided a free $5 voucher, which can be used at any campus dining location from 12-2 p.m. Take a stroll through campus and check out the repairs and renovations and share your experiences from last March with friends and colleagues over lunch. Offices will be closed and classes will not meet 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to give employees and students the opportunity to participate.
Candlelight Commemorative Ceremony: Return to campus at 7:30 p.m., in front of Bibb Graves Hall, to hear a diverse group of local and campus storm survivors share their stories of resilience. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the TMB Auditorium.
Wednesday, March 20
Emergency Preparedness Lunch and Learn: Hear from a panel of emergency management experts, 12-1 p.m., at the Rec Center's multipurpose activity center. Panelists will include JSU emergency management faculty Dr. Tanveer Islam and Dr. Jane Kushma, the UPD’s emergency management expert Officer Elizabeth Morrow, and Calhoun County EMA Director Michael Barton. Our emergency management students will unveil JSU’s new official emergency preparedness video. Boxed lunches from Momma G's will be served. Seating is limited. Please RSVP online.
Thursday, March 21
Campus Safety Day: The third annual Campus Safety Day will be presented by the University Police Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the Quad. Students are invited to enjoy free food, t-shirts and other giveaways while learning safety tips and best practices. Blue parking decals for the 2019-2020 academic year will be given away to five lucky students! Life South will be on site conducting a blood drive.
Since the March 19 tornado, Jacksonville State has made significant recovery.
The university faced substantial damage, including Merrill Building being damaged beyond repair, and several dorms unfit to remain open this year. However, classes were postponed only two weeks.
