Grits and Gouda: Instant Pot Corned Beef Reuben Sandwiches

Ingredients:
3.5 pounds corned beef brisket, rinsed and drained
Seasoning packet from corned beef brisket package
1 medium onion, quartered
Water to cover the brisket
Reuben Sandwich:
Rye Bread
Butter
Thousand Island Dressing
Sauerkruat
Swiss Cheese slices or shredded
Place the corned beef on the trivet inside a 6-quart Instant Pot and add the seasonings and onion.
Pour in just enough water (or beer or chicken broth) to cover the brisket.
Put the lid on the Instant Pot and seal the valve.
Set the Instant Pot to manual (high) pressure for 90 minutes
Allow the pot to release naturally for 15 minutes and quick release. Remove the brisket to cutting board and let cool to the touch.
Cut the brisket across the grain into slices or shred it.
Reuben Sandwiches:
Spread the salad dressing on both sides of the bread slices. Add sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and cheese.
Heat a nonstick skillet or griddle until hot
Spread softened butter on the top piece of bread and place that side down in the pan.
Now, spread butter on the other side of the sandwich bread which will be on the top.
Cook 2 minutes or until the bread is lightly browned. Turn gently with a spatula and cook 1 to 2 minutes on the other side until lightly browned and the cheese is melted.)
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.