Grits and Gouda: Instant Pot Corned Beef Reuben Sandwiches

March 12, 2019 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 11:39 AM

Ingredients:

3.5 pounds corned beef brisket, rinsed and drained

Seasoning packet from corned beef brisket package

1 medium onion, quartered

Water to cover the brisket

Reuben Sandwich:

Rye Bread

Butter

Thousand Island Dressing

Sauerkruat

Swiss Cheese slices or shredded

Place the corned beef on the trivet inside a 6-quart Instant Pot and add the seasonings and onion.

Pour in just enough water (or beer or chicken broth) to cover the brisket.

Put the lid on the Instant Pot and seal the valve.

Set the Instant Pot to manual (high) pressure for 90 minutes

Allow the pot to release naturally for 15 minutes and quick release. Remove the brisket to cutting board and let cool to the touch.

Cut the brisket across the grain into slices or shred it.

Reuben Sandwiches:

Spread the salad dressing on both sides of the bread slices. Add sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and cheese.

Heat a nonstick skillet or griddle until hot

Spread softened butter on the top piece of bread and place that side down in the pan.

Now, spread butter on the other side of the sandwich bread which will be on the top.

Cook 2 minutes or until the bread is lightly browned. Turn gently with a spatula and cook 1 to 2 minutes on the other side until lightly browned and the cheese is melted.)

