Former Oneonta PD officer pleads guilty to sex crimes involving a child

ONEONTA, AL (WBRC) - Former Oneonta Police Officer Shane Osborne plead guilty to several charges on Monday.
Per the Blount County District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors were about to make their opening statement when Osborne entered a blind plea. The blind plea means that no plea agreement was reached prior to the plea and that the sentence will be up to the judge.
Osborne plead guilty to Electronic Solicitation of a Child, Sodomy in the Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment, and Enticing a child for immoral purposes. The first two charges are Class B felonies with sentences up to 20 years in prison.
According to authorities, Osborne met up with a 15-year-old boy he had met through an app called Grindr. While on duty, Osborne met the minor and drove him to a church parking lot where they engaged in sexual intercourse. The incident took place in the former officer’s police cruiser.
The matter had previously been referred to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in September 2017. Osborne was 39-years-old at the time the crime was committed.
“Electronic solicitation of children is a continuously developing dangerous trend. I want to once again remind parents to check your child’s phone," says Pamela Casey, Blount County District Attorney. Supervise their time on the computer. Do not leave your children exposed to the dangers presented by social media and the web.”
