FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms possible Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We had a nice break in the clouds today with highs reaching the lower 70s. For tonight, we’ll see lows in the mid 50s with a few clouds across the area.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny during the morning hours with increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will increase overnight into Thursday morning. Winds will pick up out of the south with gusts over 30 mph during the afternoon.
Next Big Thing: A strong cold front will slowly advance east on Wednesday night into Thursday. A line of weakening showers and storms thunderstorms arrive during the pre-dawn hours on Thursday and will weaken through the mid-morning hours. Scattered showers and storms reignite ahead of the front on Thursday afternoon and continue during the evening hours. Some of these storms could be severe including the risk for damaging winds and a tornado. The greatest risk for strong to severe storms is west of I-65. Locally heavy rainfall is also a concern and we could see at least an inch of rain.
Weekend: Once the storms move through Thursday night into early Friday morning, we will trend drier. St. Patrick’s Day Weekend is looking dry and cooler with highs in the 50s Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday. We could even see a frost or potential freeze in a few spots Sunday morning as low temperatures dip into the low to mid 30s.
The pattern looks dry all of next week so far and we catch a break from the unsettled weather pattern.
