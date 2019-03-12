FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms possible Thursday

Next Big Thing: A strong cold front will slowly advance east on Wednesday night into Thursday. A line of weakening showers and storms thunderstorms arrive during the pre-dawn hours on Thursday and will weaken through the mid-morning hours. Scattered showers and storms reignite ahead of the front on Thursday afternoon and continue during the evening hours. Some of these storms could be severe including the risk for damaging winds and a tornado. The greatest risk for strong to severe storms is west of I-65. Locally heavy rainfall is also a concern and we could see at least an inch of rain.