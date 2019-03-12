Finally we get to enjoy a dry day

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s a gorgeous day! Despite some passing clouds, temperatures are warming up nicely and will top off in the 70s! We will see another day like today before our next big thing arrives on Thursday.
A First Alert for breezy conditions on Wednesday and thickening clouds later in the day. Temperatures start off in the middle 50s tomorrow and then top off in the middle 70s during the afternoon hours. Winds will also be very breezy out of the southeast at 10-20 mph and could gust up to 25-30 mph.
Next Big Thing: A strong cold front will slowly advance east on Wednesday night into Thursday. A line of weakening showers and storms thunderstorms arrive during the pre-dawn hours on Thursday and will weaken through the mid-morning hours. Scattered showers and storms reignite ahead of the front on Thursday afternoon and continue during the evening hours. Some of these storms could be severeb including the risk for damaging winds and a tornado. Locally heavy rainfall is also a concern and we could see at least an inch of rain.
Weekend: Once the storms move through Thursday night into early Friday morning, we will trend drier. St. Patrick’s Day Weekend is looking dry and cooler with highs in the 50s Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday. We could even see a frost or potential freeze in a few spots Sunday morning as low temperatures dip into the low to mid 30s.
The pattern looks dry all of next week so far and we catch a break from the unsettled weather pattern.
Finally dry and mild!
