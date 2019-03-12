Finally we get to enjoy a dry day

Next Big Thing: A strong cold front will slowly advance east on Wednesday night into Thursday. A line of weakening showers and storms thunderstorms arrive during the pre-dawn hours on Thursday and will weaken through the mid-morning hours. Scattered showers and storms reignite ahead of the front on Thursday afternoon and continue during the evening hours. Some of these storms could be severeb including the risk for damaging winds and a tornado. Locally heavy rainfall is also a concern and we could see at least an inch of rain.