Employers need specialized workers in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Great news as Shelby County has a really low unemployment rate, but there are a few jobs employers are having trouble filling.
Shelby County Chamber says that employers are constantly looking for qualified welders, forklift operators, and IT assistants.
Another complaint by employers this year is finding folks to work with them that show up on time, have good communication skills, and understand the basics of what it means to be a good employee.
Kirk Mancer is the CEO of the Shelby County Chamber and they are currently working with local schools and universities to push the importance of these skills while also encouraging students to pursue the careers that are constantly in demand.
"Across all areas of our education and training partners we are collaborating with them on the specific programs and developing future ones as well,” Mancer explains.
For those interested in learning more about these programs or other job opportunities in Shelby County there are several resources for you on the chamber’s website.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.