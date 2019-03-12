Cost overrun not slowing down Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter upgrades

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s Metro Animal Shelter isn’t just getting bigger.
The newest addition will protect healthy animals from sick ones.
“Sick animals are breathing the same air as healthy animals. We’ve had kennel cough, we’ve had much worse diseases,” Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner explained.
That’s one reason the old community corrections building next door is being remodeled. The added space will allow sick animals to heal away from healthy ones. And there will be a happy adoption area where people can play with cats and dogs while they decide on adoptions.
“We want to maximize adoptions and minimize any of the euthanasia we have to do. So this allows us to do that,” Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Stan Acker added.
Recently, the cities of Tuscaloosa, Northport and Tuscaloosa County, approved paying for $40,000 of cost overruns on the project that’s now cost more than $700,000. Supporters like Tyner call it money well spent.
“People will not believe it. once it’s done, you won’t believe the animal shelter that you’re going to see,” said Tyner.
The upgraded Metro Animal Shelter should be completed by late Spring or early Summer.
