Breaking down the new gas tax law

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Under the new gas tax increase signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday, Alabama drivers will be paying six cents more per gallon starting August 31.
The tax will go up two cents in 2020 and two more cents in 2021. That’s a ten cent increase over three years.
“We are already taxed to death with everything else. I just don’t think it’s appropriate at this time,” said Argo resident Mark Kell.
Under the plan, the tax is expected to raise $320 million for road construction each year. A portion will also go to dredging the port of Mobile to allow for more shipping companies.
“It is well deserved if they use it the right way, you know for roads. We got bad roads around here,” said Argo resident Dana Dickey.
If the average price of gasoline is about $2.25 a gallon with a 14 gallon tank, your cost is $31.40. Add ten cents tax to it and that goes up to $32.90 cents for each fill up. that’s about 78 bucks a year.
“I know our roads need to be repaired. There is no doubt about that, but I have a hard time trusting politicians to be honest with you,” said Harlan Taylor of Argo.
Hybrid and all electric cars will also be paying more in fees each year. There will be a new $200 annual registration fee for electric vehicles and $100 for plug-in hybrids.
