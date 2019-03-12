B’ham police make arrest in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested and charged a suspect in relation with two shootings that took place Sunday morning.
Authorities confirmed the West Precinct received a report of a person being shot around 6:59 a.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Tuscaloosa Ave. and found an unresponsive victim in a vehicle.
The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Birmingham police have identified the victim as 45-year-old Octavia Dortch.
The second shooting took place on the 2100 block of Montevallo Road around 8:36 a.m. Officers were called to the scene and found an unresponsive victim.
Birmingham police have identified that victim as 28-year-old Gregory Snodgress.
A suspect has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder for both of the shootings. He has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Demond Daniels of Birmingham.
He has also been charged with Kidnapping, Burglary, Sex Abuse, Attempted Murder, Robbery, and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. He is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.
