Work Week Forecast: How about a break from the rain?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Are you tired of all this wet weather? If so, we have good news for you.
We’re not getting off completely free of rain, but most of this week will include sun and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tuesday is shaping up to be the nicest day this week, with temps in the mid to upper 60s and partly sunny skies. Wednesday will be similar until showers return late.
The wet weather is expected to stay Thursday, with an 80 percent chance of rain and possible thunderstorms, and into Friday morning, but rain will clear before what should be a nice weekend.
