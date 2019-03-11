United Way of West Alabama needs supplies for flooded neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The flooding that hit several neighborhoods in Pickensville in February touched the hearts of people in Tuscaloosa.
Chelsea Burroughs with Young Leaders Society of United Way of West Alabama organized a relief effort that focuses on putting supplies in the hands of homeowners recovering from weeks of flooding.
“Cleaning supplies more than anything. Because once this water goes away, then the clean up efforts are going to happen,” she told WBRC.
They’re asking folks to donate cleaning supplies and tools. Donations can be dropped off at any Alabama One branch in Tuscaloosa or Pickens Counties between now and Friday.
Burroughs believes many want to help after seeing so many pictures of flooded homes.
“I just can’t imagine all of that water in my house,” Burroughs concluded.
All the items collected this week will be take to Pickensville Fire Station in Pickens County where flood victims can pick them up.
