Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman wants more security after business shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry voiced her anger about a recent shooting at Sideline Bar and Grill through a Facebook post Friday.
The business is located in her district. Monday, she demanded action from the owner and management during a meeting there.
“When someone gets shot at your facility, I want to make sure that you’re able to tell me that you’re doing everything that you possibly can to make sure this will not happen again,” she told WBRC.
Two people, one inside the business and the other in the parking lot, were shot there early Friday morning according to a release from investigators. McKinstry now wants similar businesses that offer food and alcohol to place a higher priority on security.
“Sales begin to be the number one priority and safety down here. We need to reverse that,” she added.
McKinstry said those businesses have a responsibility to maintain a safe atmosphere.
“The businesses are around neighborhoods, other businesses and a bullet doesn’t have anybody’s name on it,” McKinstry concluded.
McKintsry would not say if business licenses could be in jeopardy for those businesses that can’t show improved security after shootings take place.
We reached out to Sideline bar and Grill for comment. A man who identified himself as a manager wouldn’t comment on McKinstry’s Facebook post and left it up to the owner to comment on security upgrades.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.