Matt says to expect some passing showers Monday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Monday! It is a mild start to the morning with the majority of us waking up into the 50s. We are dealing with a mostly cloudy sky with a few passing showers mainly along and south of I-20. We are watching a disturbance to our west that will likely spark up showers across North and Central Alabama this afternoon and evening. Most of the rain that falls today will be light. It wouldn't hurt to have the umbrella and rain jacket for your evening commute. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 60s this afternoon with a northeast wind at 10-15 mph. Temperatures could stay in the upper 50s if you live in our far northern counties such as Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. High temperatures will be warmer south of I-20 with highs in the mid 60s.
Warming Up: Tuesday and Wednesday is shaping up to be mostly dry and warmer. Highs will likely approach the low-to-mid 70s for both days. We’ll likely see some sunshine Tuesday with clouds increasing and becoming overcast by Wednesday evening. Rain chances go up Wednesday night into Thursday.
Next Big Thing: Rain will likely return Thursday for Central Alabama. I do believe we’ll have enough unstable air to create some thunderstorms and locally heavy rain across the area. The severe parameters do appear low, so not expecting much in the way of severe weather Thursday. Temperatures will likely climb into the low to mid 70s with temperatures dropping behind the cold front Thursday night.
Drying Out This Weekend: We could see some lingering showers Friday for the first half of the day, but we should trend dry. Weekend is looking cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lows possibly dropping into the mid 30s. It is too early to tell if we could see temperatures drop below freezing Sunday morning. It is possible, so it would be a good idea to avoid planting anything until early April.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather App to receive weather notifications.
Have a great Monday-
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel
Twitter: @mattdanielwx
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.