How you can help family of first responders who lost everything in Collinsville house fire

COLLINSVILLE, AL (WBRC) - A family of first responders in Collinsville need help after losing everything in a house fire.
Birmingham firefighter Kevin Duke has served central Alabama for more than a decade. He also volunteers his time to serve as a firefighter in northeast Alabama.
But on Saturday night, the job hit home.
“I woke up this morning realizing it wasn’t a dream or nightmare. It’s pretty devastating,” said Duke.
Duke lived at the Collinsville home with his fiancé, who’s a local police officer, and their three teenage children.
The family was out to dinner when officials believe the home was struck by lightning.
Duke said it was hard not being able to save his home.
“It’s a total loss,” he said.
Fortunately it’s a battle the family won’t have to face alone. The Birmingham Firefighter’s Association, Local 117, the Crossville Fire Department and several neighbors took to Facebook to ask the community for help.
Although devastated, the Duke family counted their loses and blessings.
“Knowing the fact that nobody was home and everybody is OK is very relieving,” said Duke.
If you would like to donate to the Duke family, click here.
