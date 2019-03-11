Heflin man killed in crash

CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -A Heflin man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers.
The victim has been identified as Remington Clay Messer. He was 27.
Troopers say Messer was traveling east on U.S. Highway 78 when the 2001 Chevrolet pickup he was driving collided with a 2015 Freightliner that was traveling east.
The crash happened at the 187.2 mile marker, nine miles east of Heflin. Messer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.