FIRST ALERT: You’ll need an umbrella through the early afternoon hours

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Rain is moving through and will end during the early afternoon hours in Birmingham and across east Alabama by about 4 p.m. Temperatures will be held back today because of clouds and rain and will be in the 50s the rest of today.
Dry weather takes over on Tuesday and Wednesday and even some breaks of sunshine! Temperatures will also be warming up and in the 70s. Thicker clouds start building in late on Wednesday as our Next Big Thing approaches from the west.
Next Big Thing: A batch of storms look to arrive across west Alabama during the early morning hours on Thursday and will be slow to progress east. The slow progression will allow for the atmosphere to become unstable. Data now shows enough instability and wind shear for possible severe storms. We will keep you updated on this threat both on air, social media and via the WBRC First Alert Weather App
Drying Out This Weekend: We could see some lingering showers Friday for the first half of the day, but we should trend dry. St. Patrick’s Day weekend is looking cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lows possibly dropping into the mid 30s. It is too early to tell if we could see temperatures drop below freezing Sunday morning. It is possible, so it would be a good idea to avoid planting anything until early April. At least it will be dry for those going downtown for the parade.
