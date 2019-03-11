FIRST ALERT: You’ll need an umbrella through the early afternoon hours

Drying Out This Weekend: We could see some lingering showers Friday for the first half of the day, but we should trend dry. St. Patrick’s Day weekend is looking cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lows possibly dropping into the mid 30s. It is too early to tell if we could see temperatures drop below freezing Sunday morning. It is possible, so it would be a good idea to avoid planting anything until early April. At least it will be dry for those going downtown for the parade.