Expect some passing showers Monday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Monday! It is a mild start to the morning with the majority of us waking up into the 50s. We are dealing with a mostly cloudy sky with a few passing showers mainly along and south of I-20. We are watching a disturbance to our west that will likely spark up showers across North and Central Alabama this afternoon and evening. Most of the rain that falls today will be light. It wouldn’t hurt to have the umbrella and rain jacket for your evening commute. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 60s this afternoon with a northeast wind at 10-15 mph. Temperatures could stay in the upper 50s if you live in our far northern counties such as Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. High temperatures will be warmer south of I-20 with highs in the mid 60s.