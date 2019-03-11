Do away with the time change?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - President Trump says he is okay doing away with the time change that occurs twice a year.
“Making daylight saving time permanent is OK with me,” the president tweeted Monday.
It was during the 2018 regular session, that Alabama legislators passed a resolution and Governor Kay Ivey signed it, that calls on Congress to permanently adopt daylight saving time.
In other words, the time we just started by “springing forward” would become the new standard time.
“And the people I talked too, had to be over 90% were anywhere from favorable to extremely favorable,” said former Alabama state senator Rusty Glover, who sponsored the resolution.
Individual states cannot opt out of the time change without congressional approval.
“The Federal Uniform Time Act of 1966 forbids states from remaining in Daylight Saving Time year-round. Any changes at the state level would require Congressional approval before it could be enacted,” according to a 2018 press release from the Alabama Senate.
Just last week, Florida senate delegation introduced a bill to end the practice nationwide.
