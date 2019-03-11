Brennan’s Irish Pub: Corned beef fritters
Ingredients:
8 oz of corned beef
16 oz of sauerkraut (drained)
8 oz of cream cheese at room temperature
1 tbs Tony's
1/4 tsp Cayenne pepper
Egg wash
Flour
Panko breading
Directions:
After draining the sauerkraut, wrap it in a tea towel and twist to squeeze as much moisture out of it as possible. We then roast it in an oven on low to get the remainder of the moisture out.
Chop corned beef and sauerkraut together very fine. Mix all ingredients together and put in cooler to chill.
After it is chilled, whisk a few eggs and a little water together. Form the fritters to a ball - a little larger than a quarter, round. Dip in flour, then egg wash, then panko breading. Heat vegetable oil to approximately 350 degrees. Slowly lower the fritters into the oil. After about a minute or so, turn the fritters so they fry evenly on all sides. When they are a nice golden brown, remove from the oil and let rest for a moment on a paper towel. We serve them on a bed of spring mix and top them with a light drizzle of thousand island dressing.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.