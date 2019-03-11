B’ham PD asking for help identifying robbery suspects

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for your help identifying a suspect from two different robberies.
The first robbery happened Thursday, March 7, around 9:45 p.m. That robbery happened at Walgreens at 9325 Parkway E.
According to police, the robber approached the register and demanded money after showing the clerk a gun. The suspect managed to leave with cigarettes and money.
The second robbery took place on Friday, March 9 around 6:58 p.m. The second robbery took place at the Family Dollar located at 6629 1st Ave N.
The suspect showed the clerk a gun and demanded money. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Authorities believe he left on foot.
Police are asking that anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or they can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.
