Animals in tornado-hit areas of AL flown to West Coast

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A week has passed since communities in Lee and Barbour counties suffered tornado damage. And while hundreds of volunteers continue work to cleanup hard-hit areas, there’s a team of professionals working to help overburdened animal shelters.
A team from the Humane Society of the United States has moved into both counties Sunday to pick up approximately 120 cats and dogs that were already waiting to be adopted before the storms hit.
Animals from the Lee County Humane Society and Southern Souls Animal League were flown out of the region and will be relocated to the West Coast where they’ll be taken care of by animal rescue and shelter partners until they can find their new forever homes.
“By transporting adoptable animals out of shelters in communities which have been impacted by the tornadoes, we are able to support agencies serving those areas while also providing the animals an opportunity for a wonderful new home,” said Mindy Gilbert, Alabama senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “Our efforts increase the capacity of communities to care for animals displaced in the storm, paving the way for animals to be reunited with their families in Alabama.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.