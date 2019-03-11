AL Congressman invites ‘Avenger’ to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WBRC) - Congressman Mo Brooks has extended an invitation for “Nick Fury” to visit the Rocket City.
Nick Fury is portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the latest Marvel movie, “Captain Marvel”, it’s revealed the character is from Huntsville, Alabama.
After learning this, Congressman Mo Brooks decided to release a YouTube video asking the Avenger to take a trip to Huntsville. In the video, the congressman gives a history lesson on Fury’s hometown:
We have more defense technology than Iron Man.
Our missiles are more precise than Hawkeye’s aim.
Our rockets reach for the stars and soar further than Captain Marvel.
Our support for national security is stronger than the vibranium in Captain America’s shield and Black Panther’s suit.
