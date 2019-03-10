FIRST ALERT Weather: Rain continues Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A cool front continues easing south this morning accompanied by a band of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms just south of the front. This system will make slow progress, however due to a persistent southwesterly wind flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere and rain chances will remain relatively high especially just south of the front. The shower activity will continue south and east through the evening but rain chances will linger as the cold, dry air we saw earlier this week will not arrive this far south as the air flow continues off the Gulf. Afternoon highs today will still be a bit above average, generally around 70 in most locations.
Tomorrow’s rain chances will be dependent on an area of high pressure building over the Gulf Of Mexico and upper level disturbances spinning around this high with the best rain chances in Northwest Alabama. The high will continue building strength Tuesday limiting more shower activity but temperatures will finally fall to more seasonal levels for the middle of March. By mid-week the ridge of high pressure will shift off the East Coast and an area of low pressure begins developing east of the Rockies. This system will move north and east. In response our temperatures will again begin warming and with a warm front developing over The Southeast rain chances will return with the possibility for a few thunderstorms beginning late Wednesday and continuing Thursday and Friday. Wednesday,
Some of the thunderstorms could become strong along the front but no severe storms are expected at this time. Finally, another shot of cooler air will return with diminishing rain chances by next weekend.
