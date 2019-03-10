Legion FC debuts in front of sellout crowd

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There weren’t enough seats for everyone Sunday at BBVA Compass Field.
Birmingham Legion FC made its debut with a 2-0 defeat to Bethlehem Steel FC in the first professional soccer game in the city’s history, but despite the result, a standing-room-only crowd stayed for the full 90 minutes.
The official attendance county was 5,807, well beyond the 5,000-seat capacity of BBVA Compass Field.
Fans chanted and cheered as Legion FC (1-0) nearly scored its first goal in franchise history several times.
It wasn’t until the 53rd minute that Kacper Przybylko gave Bethlehem Steel FC a 1-0 lead. Zach Zandi, who recorded an assist on Przybylko’s goal, added a goal in the 68th minute.
Legion FC travels to face Ottawa Fury FC on March 16. The next home match in Birmingham is March 30 against Louisville City at 6 p.m.
