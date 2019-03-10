JeffCo deputies investigating shooting in Center Point

CENTER POINT, AL (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting.
Authorities say they responded to a 911 call of a car wreck on the corner of 36th Ave. NE and Center Point Road at 1:45 a.m. Deputites found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention, authorities say. It is currently unknown where the shooting occurred or who might be involved.
We will provide more information when it is available.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.