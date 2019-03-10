FRED: Rain continues Sunday morning

Tomorrow’s rain chances will be dependent on an area of high pressure building over the Gulf Of Mexico and upper level disturbances spinning around this high with the best rain chances in Northwest Alabama. The high will continue building strength Tuesday limiting more shower activity but temperatures will finally fall to more seasonal levels for the middle of March. By mid-week the ridge of high pressure will shift off the East Coast and an area of low pressure begins developing east of the Rockies. This system will move north and east. In response our temperatures will again begin warming and with a warm front developing over The Southeast rain chances will return with the possibility for a few thunderstorms beginning late Wednesday and continuing Thursday and Friday. Wednesday,