Drier weather expected Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Rain and thunderstorms will continue for a few more hours, mainly north of I-20. Expect temperatures to fall into the lower 60s overnight with most of the rain coming to an end before 8 a.m. Sunday.
Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed tonight. It is the beginning of Daylight Saving Time. Sunday should be partly sunny during the afternoon with highs near 70s.
We should have a few dry days with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. We're still expecting the possibility of some showers and storms Wednesday late afternoon into the evening.
First Alert: We could see some stronger storms on Thursday. We will need to monitor this system closely.
Weekend Forecast: Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s. We may actually be able to enjoy a dry weekend.
