B’ham police investigating shooting near Princeton Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday morning near Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Authorities confirmed the West Precinct received a report of a person being shot around 6:59 a.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Tuscaloosa Ave. and found an unresponsive victim in a vehicle.
The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Birmingham police have not identified the victim as they are pending a notification of next of kin. No suspects are in custody at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available,
The Birmingham PD is asking that anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.
